Five youth go missing in J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 21

At least five youth have gone missing from Shopian and Pulwama districts in south Kashmir. Aged between 18 and 25 years, they are believed to have joined militant ranks in the past two weeks, officials said.

“We have received information that most of them have joined the militant ranks,” a police officer told The Tribune. He said the number of missing youth could be more than five. Three of them are Touseef Ahmad and Zahid Ahmad from Shopian and an 18-year-old from Drubgam village of Pulwama.

The Pulwama boy’s family has released a video, urging him to return home. Officials say they are making serious efforts to bring him back.

Nearly 70 militants have been killed so far this year. Officials say over 150 militants are active in J&K.