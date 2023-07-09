Flash floods: Bodies of two soldiers from Punjab fished out in J-K's Poonch

PTI

Jammu, July 9

Bodies of two soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), who were swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy rains, have been recovered in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The Army personnel were crossing Dogra nallah in Surankote area when they were swept away by a strong current on Saturday, they said.

While the body of Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh was fished out from the stream Saturday night, the mortal remains of Lance Naik Telu Ram were recovered on Sunday.

Paying rich tributes to the deceased soldiers hailing from Punjab, the Army said the troops were on an area domination patrol duty when the incident occurred.

“During an area domination patrol in difficult terrain of Poonch, L/Nk Telu Ram while crossing a mountainous stream got swept away due to flash floods. Nb Sub Kuldeep Singh, the Patrol leader while attempting to save L/Nk Telu Ram also laid down his life,” White Knight Corps wrote on its official Twitter account.

The army said the General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps, also known as 16 corps, and all ranks salute the valiant soldiers and stand in solidarity with their families.

A defence spokesman said Naib Subedar Singh was a resident of Chabhal Kalan in Taran Taran while Lance Naik Ram was a resident of Khurali village of Hoshiarpur.

The mortal remains of the deceased would be sent to their native places in Punjab after a wreath laying ceremony, he said.