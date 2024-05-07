Flexible, adaptable educational courses need of the hour: JU VC

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 6

The Amrit Kaal Lecture Series- 2024 under the theme, ‘Dissolving Boundaries Evolving Education’, was inaugurated at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu, on Monday.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu (JU), delivered a welcome address. Speaking on the theme, Prof Rai emphasised the importance of adopting a multi-disciplinary approach in academia.

By encouraging students to explore diverse fields of study, he advocated for breaking down traditional boundaries that confine learning within rigid disciplinary lines. This approach, he noted, not only provides students with the freedom to choose their educational path but also equips them with essential skills for both personal and national advancement.

Prof Rai highlighted the necessity of creating flexible and adaptable educational programmes that cater to the evolving needs of students and society. In doing so, he emphasised the role of education in dissolving boundaries between academic disciplines, thereby fostering innovation, collaboration, and holistic learning experiences.

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the L-G, J&K, in his presidential address, emphasised the need for a holistic approach in finding solutions, reminiscing about India’s illustrious past as a knowledge society and world leader.

Recognising the shift towards a knowledge- and technology-based society, he urged the audience to acknowledge India’s abundant talent and heritage rather than constantly looking to the West. Addressing the concept of boundaries, he pondered whether they are self-imposed or externally imposed, challenging the audience to break free from perceived limitations.

On the occasion, Prof Dinesh Singh, Vice-Chairman of the Higher Education Council, UT of J&K, and formerly Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi. Prof Singh was honoured with the ‘Bhartiya Pragya Bhushan Samman’ in recognition of his exemplary contributions to the field of education.

