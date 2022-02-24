Flight operations resume in Kashmir as visibility improves

Srinagar, February 24
Air traffic to and from Kashmir resumed on Thursday following improvement in visibility, officials said.
The flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended on Wednesday due to bad weather after heavy snowfall in the Valley.
The officials said the operations resumed on Thursday afternoon.
They said the visibility at the airport improved from about 800 metres in the morning to about 1,500 metres in the afternoon, leading to the commencement of the operations.
Earlier in the morning, all flights were delayed while at least two flights were cancelled.
The Kashmir valley received heavy snow on Wednesday. It was this season’s heavy snowfall in the plains that threw life out of gear and led to the disruption of flight operations.
All the flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled on Wednesday due to the “very poor” visibility.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...