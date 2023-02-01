Flights resume in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, January 31

Air traffic to Kashmir was restored on Tuesday, a day after snowfall snapped connectivity to the Valley, officials said. Air connectivity to and from the Valley was restored on Tuesday morning after the weather improved. Flight operations resumed as the weather stayed dry and the visibility improved.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway, which remained closed for vehicular traffic for two days due to shooting stones and landslides at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal, has opened for traffic, officials said on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, moderate to heavy snowfall disrupted daily life in Kashmir. The snowfall continued across Kashmir till late evening. Some areas, especially in the higher reaches, received snow during the night as well.

The minimum temperature improved at some places in the Valley. — Agencies