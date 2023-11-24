Focus on LoC areas, Bidhuri tells officials

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 23

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today chaired a meeting to assess the availability of basic amenities and services along the Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir division.

Deputy Commissioners of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora, as well as officers from various departments were present in the meeting.

Bidhuri instructed officers to prioritise the delivery of fundamental facilities to areas along LoC, including connectivity, education and healthcare so that these areas do not lag behind in development.

