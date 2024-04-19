Follow SOPs for smooth conduct of elections: IG

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 18

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdi on Thursday asked the police and other security agencies to maintain strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the movement of security personnel across the valley, to ensure operational efficiency and safety.

While chairing a meeting of senior police and security officials to review the necessary security arrangements for the smooth and successful conduct of upcoming elections, he directed district heads to analyse and reassess the existing strategies to prevent any potential terror incidents.

The meeting was attended by officers of the police, intelligence agencies, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Army & BSF.

“The meeting delved into strategies aimed at safeguarding the safety and security of the general public while maintaining the integrity of the electoral process,” a police spokesman said.

“The meeting emphasised on the importance of revisiting and reinforcing area domination strategies to address any gap areas,” the spokesman added.

“Special emphasis was laid on intensifying cordon and search operations (CASOs) and generating actionable intelligence inputs, particularly in areas near highways, to counter potential threats,” the spokesman said.

