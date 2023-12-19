Footballers captivate visitors with juggling skills at Dal Lake

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 18

In a captivating display of skill and collaboration, German footballer Patrick Bauer and renowned female freestyle Polish footballer Aguska enchanted onlookers with their football juggling performance near the clock tower in Lal Chowk and along the Boulevard road around Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Freestyle football champions Aguska from Poland and Patrick Baurer from Germany perform at bank of Dal Lake in Srinagar. PTI

Aguska and Bauer, associated with the Preston North End Football Club based in Lancashire, London, also demonstrated their juggling skills on a Shikara and in a boat house along the Boulevard road, leaving both locals and tourists astonished and entertained.

The two athletes seamlessly passed the football back and forth on the gently rocking Shikara, showcasing remarkable balance and coordination.

Locals and tourists, unexpectedly treated to this spectacle, were captivated by the unique performance on the tranquil waters of Dal Lake. The video footage capturing their skills quickly gained attention.

Both players expressed their delight at merging their love for football with the scenic beauty of Kashmir. “It’s a surreal experience, and we’re thrilled to share our passion with the people of this breathtaking region,” said Bauer.

The impromptu football display added a touch of excitement to the serene waters of Dal Lake, highlighting the universal appeal of football and the unique charm of Kashmir.

