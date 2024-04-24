For Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, BJP drops sitting MP, picks LAHDC chairman Tashi Gyalson

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 23

Amid protests against the Centre over the statehood issue and demand for inclusion of the UT in Sixth Schedule, the BJP sprung a surprise on Tuesday by fielding Tashi Gyalson for the Ladakh Lok Sabha poll, dropping the sitting MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Namgyal upset, says it is injustice The nomination of Tashi Gyalson draws a strong response from Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who says the BJP replaced a ‘sitting MP without providing transparent and compelling justification’. “This is injustice with a dedicated worker,” he said

Gyalson is the chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC). Gyalson, who was earlier a member of the People’s Democratic Party, was expelled by the party for demanding the UT status for Ladakh in 2016. He joined the BJP in 2019.

After being elected as the councillor from Lingshed in Leh in 2020, Gyalson was elevated to the position of the chief executive councillor-cum-chairman of the LAHDC, Leh. He is known for development works in the region.

However, Gyalson’s nomination drew a strong response from Namgyal. In a statement on his social media account, Namgyal said the BJP replaced the “sitting MP... without providing transparent and compelling justification”.

“I have communicated my disagreement to the party leadership through proper channels regarding this injustice with a dedicated worker. Hundreds of BJP activists and my supporters from across Ladakh have also voiced their disapproval. We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine our next course of action,” the statement read.

Sources said continuing protests against the BJP-led Centre had rattled senior party leaders, leading to apprehensions that it could lose the seat it had won consecutively in 2014 and 2019 if it did not change its candidate.

“Gyalson has a local connect and has been instrumental in getting many local projects approved. He worked in collaboration with the district administration and the Army to promote tourism in the UT,” said a BJP leader. Ladakh is set to go to the polls on May 20. No other party has announced candidate so far.

The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, which are leading the protests, are expected to field a joint candidate. Ladakh BJP chief Phunchok Stanzin said names of both Namgyal and Gyalson were sent for consideration as candidate. He agreed that the demonstrations might impact the prospects of the BJP.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu #Ladakh #Lok Sabha