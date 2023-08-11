Forced to retire, ex-IPS officer registers with BJP

PTI

Jammu, August 10

Days after the Central Government ordered his premature retirement for indiscipline, former IPS officer Basant Rath on Thursday registered himself as a BJP activist online and sought blessings of people for what he called an “uphill trek called politics”.

The IGP-rank officer, who was under suspension for the past over three years for “repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehavior”, was given premature retirement.

Meanwhile, BJP’s J&K chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said, “Anyone can join as a member of the BJP using an online facility. It is the party leadership which finally takes a call whether the individual is inducted. In BJP, there is no place for indiscipline.”

