Forced to retire, ex-IPS officer registers with BJP

Jammu, August 10
Days after the Central Government ordered his premature retirement for indiscipline, former IPS officer Basant Rath on Thursday registered himself as a BJP activist online and sought blessings of people for what he called an “uphill trek called politics”.
The IGP-rank officer, who was under suspension for the past over three years for “repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehavior”, was given premature retirement.
Meanwhile, BJP’s J&K chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said, “Anyone can join as a member of the BJP using an online facility. It is the party leadership which finally takes a call whether the individual is inducted. In BJP, there is no place for indiscipline.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls
Assures of early peace in Manipur, blames Cong for region’s ...
Congress's privilege notice against Shah
Accused of wrong claim on woman whom rahul visited
Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl
Ploy to hijack democracy, influence poll, allege Cong, AAP