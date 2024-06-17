 Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi terror attacks still at large

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Security forces during a search operation at Tawi, Jammu. PTI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 16

While it is being believed that the terrorists behind the attack on a village in Kathua’s Hiranagar on Tuesday evening might have infiltrated from the International Border (IB) manned by the BSF, the security forces are working not just to avoid infiltration bids, but have also come up with a multi-pronged strategy to eliminate threat in all areas.

Locals told to remain vigilant

  • During his visit to Kathua on Saturday, J&K DGP RR Swain urged village heads to ask people to closely examine suspicious movements and truthfully report details to avoid and reduce the chances of chasing wrong leads, because “the number of police and security personnel are limited”
  • “We are responding to every piece of intelligence seriously and are working tirelessly to achieve the desired results,” the DGP had said

Besides focusing on blocking the terrorists’ infiltration routes, which are currently yet to be known, the forces are holding search operations in forest areas and questioning suspects, including overground workers (OGWs), for any leads. Two terrorists were killed during encounter in Kathua on the intervening night of last Tuesday and Wednesday. Surprisingly, two consecutive attacks were also witnessed in Doda district on the evening of Tuesday and Wednesday, in which several security personnel were left injured.

The perpetrators of these attacks are still at large. The terrorists behind the attack on a bus of pilgrims in Reasi on June 9, in which nine people were killed, are also out of reach of the security forces.

Several meetings of senior Army, police, CRPF and BSF officials have taken place in the recent days to take stock of the security situation in the view of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, which will begin on June 29. Multiple search operations continued even on Sunday in Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts in the forest areas. Intelligence failure has also been a major issue of discussion during the meetings of security forces as there is no information about the ultras behind the attacks in Jammu. Besides the recent attacks, three ambushes have taken place on the vehicles of military in Poonch in the last one year.

Sources said the Army has also strengthened its security grid along the Line of Control (LoC) which runs through Rajouri and Poonch. However, the Kathua encounter indicates that infiltration had occurred from the IB, which is guarded by the BSF. After crossing the IB, the terrorists usually reach the mountainous districts of Jammu and later enter into the Kashmir valley. The two ultras killed during the Kathua encounter had run out of water and reached a village, where locals raised alarm.

The police have now urged the locals in sensitive areas to remain vigilant and inform the police about any suspicious movement. During his visit to Kathua on Saturday, DGP RR Swain urged village heads to ask people to closely examine suspicious movements and truthfully report details to avoid and reduce the chances of chasing wrong leads, because “the number of police and security personnel are limited”.

“The J&K police, along with other security forces, are responding to each and every piece of intelligence seriously, and are working tirelessly to achieve desired results,” the DGP had said.

#Amarnath Yatra #Border Security Force BSF #Doda #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir #Kathua #Reasi


Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths

Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers


