Forecast: Cloudy skies in Kashmir in next 24 hours

Srinagar, February 12

The MeT office has predicted clear sky in Jammu and generally cloudy sky in the Valley in the next 24 hours. Srinagar recorded -0.6° Celsius, Pahalgam -4°C and Gulmarg -3.5°C as the minimum temperature..

In Ladakh region, Drass town recorded -16.5°C and Leh -11.2°C as the minimum temperatures. IANS