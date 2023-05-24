 Foreign delegates go sight-seeing as G-20 event concludes in Srinagar : The Tribune India

Foreign delegates go sight-seeing as G-20 event concludes in Srinagar

Tour organised by authorities attended by 57 delegates from 23 countries who began their day with a morning yoga session, followed by sightseeing activities despite the rain

G20 Delegates dressed in traditional attires pose for a photo at Nishat Bagh, in Srinagar, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. PTI



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 24

As the three-day G-20 meeting in Srinagar came to a close, foreign delegates were treated to a city tour organised by the authorities on Wednesday. 

The tour was attended by at least 57 delegates from 23 countries who began their day with a morning yoga session, followed by sightseeing activities despite the rain.

The delegates had the opportunity to explore various attractions, including the famous Mughal Gardens located on Dal Lake, the Pari Mahal at the foothills of Zabarwan hill range, and the Polo View Market in the bustling commercial hub of Srinagar. 

Some delegates took advantage of the picturesque Royal Spring Golf Course, nestled at the foothills of the Zabarwan hills, capturing memories by taking selfies amidst the lush green fairways.

Chang Jae-Bok, the South Korean Ambassador to India, expressed his enthusiasm and described the visit as a memorable experience. He expressed his fondness for Srinagar and hoped that more people would come to appreciate the scenic beauty of the region, thereby promoting film tourism in Kashmir.

The delegates also explored the vibrant Lal Chowk area, where they engaged in shopping for traditional Kashmiri crafts at the recently opened Polo View market, which is part of the Srinagar Smart City Project. 

Unlike in the past, there were no shutdowns in any part of Srinagar during the G-20 meeting. However, some local shopkeepers claimed they were advised by the police “not to close their shops during the G-20 event.”

The roads to the market were closed to the public before the arrival of the delegates.

One delegate from Mexico praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his active role in the G-20 summit, highlighting the meetings, side events, and interactions with local chambers. The delegate expressed Mexico’s prioritization of the G-20.

During the G-20 event, Srinagar was heavily secured with the deployment of Marine commandos, National Security Guards (NSG), and various other security forces.

The Union tourism ministry tweeted about the G-20 delegates experiencing the enchanting beauty of different locations in Srinagar, particularly mentioning their visit to the scenic Nishat Garden on the banks of Dal Lake.

Tourists were seen taking selfies with the foreign guests, who also tried traditional Kashmiri attire. Some delegates enjoyed a session at the Royal Spring Golf Course.

G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant praised the golf course’s scenic beauty and the hospitality of the people. He mentioned that the delegates were equally impressed by Kashmir’s tourism potential, emphasizing the progress made in terms of law and order and the growing tourism industry. He also mentioned that the delegates witnessed firsthand the revitalisation of the Dal Lake, which serves as a statement against those trying to disrupt the peace in Kashmir.

Kant commended the captivating allure of Kashmir and expressed his desire for the visiting delegates to become ambassadors of the region. He highlighted the harmonious connection between the rich Sufi culture of Kashmir and the principles upheld by the G20.

He expressed his confidence that each delegate departed with unforgettable memories and would subsequently inspire a significant influx of visitors to Kashmir.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, expressed his satisfaction with the successful event. He mentioned that while discussions about progress in Kashmir had taken place, seeing the improvements firsthand was crucial. He highlighted the delegates’ visits to the golf course and the revamped Dal Lake, emphasizing that it was a testament to the positive changes in the region. He also mentioned the disruptive attempts made by neighbouring forces.

