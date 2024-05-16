Forest fire breaks out in Udhampur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 15

A massive fire engulfed a forest area in Udhampur district of Jammu region late on Tuesday after which authorities tried to douse it. Fire erupted in Udhampur’s Bali-Tirshi Block after which Forest Department as well as J&K police rushed to contain the blaze.

The fire broke out in compartment number 64 of the Bali-Tirshi Block apparently due to the rising temperature. However the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Local residents first reported the fire, which quickly engulfed trees in the surrounding area. The Forest Department and Police joined the locals to extinguish the flames.

Brahm Dutt Sharma, Block Officer for the Forest Department in Udhampur said that the teams of the department rushed to the spot soon after information about forest fire was received. “We are grateful to the police party from Udhampur for their assistance in controlling the fire. We are hopeful that the fire will be contained soon,” Sharma said.

The blaze continued till Wednesday afternoon as it had engulfed a major part of the forest area. Dry leaves and rise in temperature causes forest fire in different parts of Jammu division every year during this season.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Udhampur