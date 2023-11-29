Form pro-worker policies, trade unions urge J&K administration

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 28

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and farmers held a protest demonstration at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu on Tuesday urging the UT administration to form pro-worker policies.

CITU president Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami expressed concern over problems being faced by the farmers, workers and common people due to job loss, unemployment and rising prices of essential commodities.

He said due to the government policies, the debt of farmers was increasing by the day and agrarian economy is continuing to face a crisis despite its contribution in enhancing production.

“All the hard-won rights of the workers are being watered down through pro-employer labour codes in the name of ease of doing business,” Tarigami said.

He said due to strong opposition of trade unions against privatisation, the government has now come up with National Monetisation Pipeline project and is handing over all public sector assets to big corporates, so that they can make money without any investment.

He claimed that Rs 15.32 lakh crore have been written off by the PSU banks during the last nine years but the government is not ready to write off debts of peasants.

J&K Kisan Tehrik president Kishore Kumar said all promises made to the farmers to double their income have fallen flat. He urged the government to give MSP on J&K basmati and other crops.

