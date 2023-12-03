Former CM Omar flays celebration of Nagaland Day at Raj Bhavan

Srinagar, December 2
Former CM Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the Raj Bhavan had been “rubbing salt into the wounds” of the J&K people by celebrating Nagaland Statehood Day.
The Nagaland Statehood Day, in line with the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ was observed with enthusiasm at the Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Friday.
Omar remarked on the irony of celebrating the statehood day of another region while the UT day was celebrated in J&K following its downgrade from a state. “Here we celebrate Nagaland Statehood day in Raj Bhavan, Jammu, while celebrating ‘Union Territory Day’ when it comes to J&K. Talk about rubbing salt into the wounds of the people here,” he posted on X.
