Former Hizbul Mujahideen ultra arrested by SIA in Doda

Tribune News Service

Jammu: A former Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was arrested by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday for remaining in touch with Kashmir-based militants and carrying out many terror activities in Doda. He has been idenfied as Abdul Rashid, an SIA officer said. PTI

1 fresh Covid case reported; 54 cases active in J&K

Srinagar: J&K reported one new Covid case on Tuesday that took the infection tally to 4,54,249. The only case was reported from Jammu district. There are 54 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,443, officials said. PTI

PDP: Nationalism BJP’s ‘trojan horse’ to conceal fascism

Srinagar: Nationalism is the BJP’s “trojan horse” to conceal its fascism, Hindutva and communalism, and it wants the people to wave the saffron flag instead of the Tricolour, the PDP has alleged. PTI

Filmmaker’s event rescheduled

New Delhi: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has accused Oxford Union of Hinduphobia after the student body “cancelled” his address and rescheduled it to July 1. He said no student would be available on that day.