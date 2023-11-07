Former J-K minister Lal Singh arrested by ED in money laundering case

Jammu, November 7
Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate here on Tuesday, hours after an anti-corruption court dismissed his anticipatory bail application in a money laundering case, officials said.
Singh was under investigation by the federal agency as part of the case lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against an educational trust run by his wife and former legislator Kanta Andotra, they said.
The Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) chairman was arrested from a house in the Chawadi area of Sainik Colony on the outskirts of the city in the evening, an official said.
