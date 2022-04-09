Former minister, ex-MLA join AAP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 8

In a boost to the Aam Aadmi Party’s plan to strengthen its base in Jammu and Kashmir, two former legislators Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal joined the party in New Delhi today.

Along with them, more than 100 local leaders, including village heads, and members of the block development council (BDC) and district development council (DDC), also joined the party.

They were officially inducted into the AAP by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai in the presence of Durgesh Pathak, in-charge of party’s political affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, and other leaders at the party headquarters.

Mankotia is a two-time MLA from Udhampur and resigned from the Panthers Party in February last year, citing “family issue”. Kundal, another Panthers Party leader, is also a two-time MLA and former minister.

DDC member Taranjit Singh Tony and former Congress leader Surinder Singh Shingari were among the prominent faces who joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

It has been learnt that Harsh Dev Singh, another senior leader of the Panthers Party, is also in talks with the AAP leadership. “Talks are still on because of some internal issue. Singh may join AAP at a later stage,” said a J&K-based AAP leader.

The joining of these leaders was seen as a shot in the arm for the AAP, with the party working to expand its base in J&K, with an eye on the Assembly elections expected to be held after completion of the delimitation exercise.