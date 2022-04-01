Former minister's name figures in hawala case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 31

A former minister, Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh (64), has been named in a hawala transaction worth Rs 6.90 lakh. According to the police, he is now absconding.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), said the police had established several checkpoints in Jammu city on the basis of a specific input. “One Mohammad Shareef Shah, a resident of Larnoo in Anantnag, was arrested from Gandhi Nagar area and Rs 6.90 lakh was seized,” the police officer said.

“During interrogation, Shah disclosed that he was tasked by Jatinder Singh, chairman of Nature - Mankind Friendly Global Party, to collect money from one Omer at Srinagar,” the ADGP said, adding that he disclosed the names of his aides — Javed and Khatib of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Faroow Khan of Torronto, Canada. According to the Additional Director General of Police, Mohammad Shareef is the administrator of a WhatsApp group having members of Pakistan and Saudi among others.

Four others have also been detained, including Gurdev Singh and Shrief Sartaj of Jammu and Sidhant Sharma of Kathua.

Further investigation into the case has been going on, the police added.

