Four arrested on charge of murder in Reasi district

ANI

Jammu: Four persons have been arrested for killing a 45-year-old man around five months ago in a remote village in Reasi district. Mohd Rafiq was found dead outside Jia Baggo Dass village in the district’s Chasana area on December 9, police said. The case was solved with the arrest of his neighbours Nazir Ahmed Ruslla, Shabir Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed and Farooq Ahmed, a police spokesperson said. Officials said Rafiq was attacked by them for allegedly having an illicit relation with the wife of one of the accused. After killing him, they dumped the body the side of a road, around 500 metre from the scene of the crime. PTI

Army evacuates critical patient from Kupwara

Kupwara: The Army evacuated a critical patient from a remote village near the Line of the Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday. Army’s Chinar Corps said that the patient was evacuated to a nearest hospital. Chinar Corps said in a post on X: “#ChinarWarriors responded to a distress call to evacuate a seriously ill patient from a remote village, near LoC #Kupwara. Immediate medical assistance was extended & the patient was evacuated to nearest hospital.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Reasi