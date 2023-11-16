Four drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, November 15
The police have apprehended four drug peddlers, including a notorious and a wanted female drug peddler, in separate operations conducted in Baramulla and Sopore. During the arrests, a significant quantity of contraband and psychotropic substances were seized from their possession.
In Baramulla, a police team from the Tangmarg police station established a checkpoint at Sharai. Two individuals were intercepted there and a search led to the recovery of 65 grams of a substance similar to charas, a form of cannabis, the police said. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Magray and Javid Ahmad Ganie, both residents of Tangmarg.
Simultaneously, in another operation, a police team from the Baramulla police station arrested a notorious and wanted female drug peddler at Dewanbagh near the grid station. She has been identified as Afroza Begum, also known as Afree, wife of the late Fayaz Ahmad Dar. A search resulted in the seizure of 60 grams of a substance resembling brown sugar, a highly addictive opioid, the police said.
In Sopore, a police team from the Watergam police post intercepted a suspicious individual at a checkpoint near Ziyarat Shareef Berhampura. During a search, the police seized 12 bottles of codeine phosphate from his possession.
