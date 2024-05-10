Four drug peddlers arrested in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 9

Acting sternly against narcotics smugglers and suppliers, Samba police have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered approximately 16 grams heroin like substance from their possession.

A police party from Vijaypur headed by the SHO during special vehicle checking naka established on National Highway intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK02CQ-7365 coming from Jammu side. During checking, approximately 16 grams heroin like substance was recovered from the possession of persons sitting in the vehicle.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Ram Kumar, a resident of Kathua, Ashwani Kumar and Ajay Kumar, both residents of Samba. The arrested persons are involved in a number of criminal cases. A case under NDPS Act has been registered against them at Vijaypur police station and investigation started.

