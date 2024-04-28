Four drug peddlers held under NDPS Act in Sopore

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 27

Jammu and Kashmir Police has booked four notorious drug peddlers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act in Sopore after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The four persons have been lodged in Kot Balwal Jail, Jammu.

The four drug peddlers have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Khan, a resident of Model Town, Sopore; Waseem Ahmad Hajam of Dooru Peer Mohalla; Shahbaz Ahmad Dangroo of Machipora Bomai, Sopore; and Sharafatullah Shah of Shalpora, Sopore.

“They have been booked under the PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug peddlers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail, Kot Balwal, Jammu,” the police said.

“Many cases are registered against these drug smugglers and were still involved in drug trade by supplying drugs to youth. Despite being named in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again found supplying drugs to local youth,” the police said.

