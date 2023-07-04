Four electric buses flagged off in Kargil

PTI

Kargil, July 3

The first batch of four electric buses was rolled out here with the authorities terming the initiative a move to transform Ladakh into a carbon-neutral Union Territory and make Leh and Kargil smart cities, an official said on Monday. The 100 per cent zero emission buses have been provided by SIDCO Transport, Ladakh, he said.

One bus will operate clockwise covering Kargil town, including the area of the new district hospital, while another will operate from Kargil to Sankoo in three trips a day, the official said. The third e-bus will operate from Kargil to Drass and back to Kargil and the fourth e-bus will operate from Kargil to Leh on a daily basis.

“The main objective of the electric vehicles is to reduce carbon emissions and transform Ladakh into a more carbon neutral UT and provide better public transportation facilities for local commuters in the area,” Feroz Ahmad Khan, Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil.

Khan, along with Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, flagged off the e-buses in the presence of senior officers, including Commissioner Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu and Kargil Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve on Sunday.