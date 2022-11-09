Four feared drowned in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu: At least four persons were feared drowned after a car skidded off road and rolled into the Chenab river in Doda district on Tuesday. The accident took place at Shibnote-Karara along the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway at 7.30 pm, Thathri SDM Athar Amin Zargar said. PTI

Mobile connectivity in far-off areas reviewed

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar chaired a meeting of the regional heads of the mobile companies to review their action plan to improve the mobile connectivity in far-flung areas and border areas of the Jammu division. Good connectivity is the top priority of the government, he said.

