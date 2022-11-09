Four feared drowned in Doda

Jammu: At least four persons were feared drowned after a car skidded off road and rolled into the Chenab river in Doda district on Tuesday. The accident took place at Shibnote-Karara along the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway at 7.30 pm, Thathri SDM Athar Amin Zargar said. PTI
Mobile connectivity in far-off areas reviewed
Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar chaired a meeting of the regional heads of the mobile companies to review their action plan to improve the mobile connectivity in far-flung areas and border areas of the Jammu division. Good connectivity is the top priority of the government, he said.
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...