Four fresh Covid cases, caseload 4,54,280 in J&K

Srinagar: J&K’s Covid tally increased to 4,54,280 on Sunday as four more people tested positive for the viral disease. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,752. There are 58 active cases and 4,49,470 people have recovered in the UT.PTI

Mortar shell defused in Rajouri, investigation on

Jammu: A mortar shell was seized by security forces in Kewal village of Bhudal tehsil in Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday. It was later defused. According to security forces, further probe into the case has been going on. PTI

Valley marred by violence but govt presenting rosy pic: NC

Jammu: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has said the Centre is presenting a rosy picture of the violence-marred region. He accused the BJP of pursuing a policy of “denialism” on J&K.