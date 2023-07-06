Four killed in Rajouri mishap

Jammu, July 5
Four persons were killed while eight others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Thanamandi sub-division of the Rajouri district early on Wednesday. The family was returning to Bhangai village from Poonch district. The police said the driver lost control of the vehicle apparently due to sleepiness.
The injured were admitted to the Rajouri GMC.The police have registered a case to ascertain the reason behind the road mishap.
