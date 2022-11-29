Four killed in Udhampur road mishap

Jammu, November 28
Four persons of a family lost their lives in a road mishap on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur on Monday.
The mishap took place near Champari when the victims’ car skidded off road and fell into a deep gorge. The deceased have been identified as Mufti Abdul Hamid (32), Imam of Jamia Masjid in Sangaldan, his father Mufti Jamal Din (65), mother Hijra Begum (60) and nephew Adil Gulzar (16), all resident of Sangaldan.
The family was on its way to Jammu from Gool-Sangaldan village in Ramban district. The police said the driver was not able to negotiate a curve on the highway, resulting in the accident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adhere to law for appointment of judges: Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement
Law Minister had said Centre couldn’t be accused of sitting ...
Centre 'returns' 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium
Gay lawyer’s name included
Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi
Eyes India as critical partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy
10 trade unions boycott Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget meeting
Say 3 minutes for each speaker a ‘cheap joke’