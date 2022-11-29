Four killed in Udhampur road mishap

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 28

Four persons of a family lost their lives in a road mishap on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur on Monday.

The mishap took place near Champari when the victims’ car skidded off road and fell into a deep gorge. The deceased have been identified as Mufti Abdul Hamid (32), Imam of Jamia Masjid in Sangaldan, his father Mufti Jamal Din (65), mother Hijra Begum (60) and nephew Adil Gulzar (16), all resident of Sangaldan.

The family was on its way to Jammu from Gool-Sangaldan village in Ramban district. The police said the driver was not able to negotiate a curve on the highway, resulting in the accident.