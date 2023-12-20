Four missing women from Samba traced

Jammu, December 19
Samba police have traced four missing women from Punjab, Kashmir and other areas and reunited them with their families.
The family members of the missing women had approached police to trace three girls and one young married woman. “Accordingly, police took cognizance into the incidents of disappearances. Police teams swung into action and made strenuous efforts to trace them expeditiously. Police succeeded in recovering missing women from Batala (Punjab), Pulwama and Kathua and reunited them with their families,” a spokesperson said.
The reports with regard to their missing were registered at police station Ghagwal, Ramgarh, police post Rakh Amb Talli and Rajpura.
