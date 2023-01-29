Four of family asphyxiated

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 28

Four members of a family, including three women, were found dead in their house in Balihote area of Ramban district on Saturday morning. Asphyxiation may be behind the deaths as the family members used a coal chimney inside the room to keep it warm.

The deceased have been identified as Chain Singh (60), his wife Shankari Devi (55) and their daughters Sandesha Devi (30) and Monika Devi (35). The incident took place in snow-bound Sandrot village.

Neighbours found Monika Devi in a critical state and took her to the district hospital of Ramban where she died later. Ramban’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Kamal Zadu said the members of the family were found dead due to asphyxiation.