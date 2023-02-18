Four of Hizbul Mujahideen convicted of money laundering in J&K

PTI

New Delhi, February 17

A Delhi court on Friday convicted four operatives of the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen on money laundering charges in a case linked to terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said. It said the court of Additional Sessions Judge-3 (Patiala House court) would announce the punishment on February 27.

12 ultras involved The case stems from an FIR filed by the NIA under the UAPA. In April 2020, the ED filed a chargesheet against 12 terrorists.

Eight have been declared proclaimed offenders. The federal agency has also attached assets worth Rs 1.22 crore.

The four terrorists convicted under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are Mohammad Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone. They had pleaded guilty before the trial court for the offence of money laundering.

The case stems from an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the ED said in a statement. “The Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), one of the most active terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, has been regularly receiving funds ... for carrying out terrorist activities. The investigation established that in the garb of Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART), Hizbul Mujahideen had been actively involved in funding terrorist activities,” the ED said.

The ED had filed a chargesheet in this case against 12 terrorists in April 2020. Out of them, eight have been declared ‘proclaimed offenders’ by the court, it said. The federal agency has also attached assets worth Rs 1.22 crore as part of the investigation.