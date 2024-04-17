Four smugglers held, 39 bovines rescued in three separate cases

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 16

Samba police foiled three bovine smuggling attempts in the jurisdiction of Ghagwal and Samba town area and arrested four bovine smugglers. 39 bovine animals were also rescued.

A police team from Samba during vehicle checking at Naka Nud, signaled a truck, bearing registration number JK02CB-5411, to stop for checking. On seeing the police party, the driver abandoned the said truck few meters away from the check-point and fled from the spot. During checking of the vehicle, 31 bovines were found laden inside the vehicle which were tied in a cruel manner and were being transported illegally without any valid permission. A case under Sections 188 IPC, 11 PCA Act has been registered at police station Samba and investigation started.

Similarly, in another incident of bovine smuggling, a police party from Samba acting on reliable information, successfully foiled bovine smuggling attempt and rescued five bovines which were being smuggled by foot in a very cruel manner from Nud area.

The arrested bovine smuggler has been identified as Abdul Wahid and Layqit Ali.

Likewise, in the jurisdiction of Ghagwal police station, a team while performing vehicle checking duty at National Highway check-point Tapyal, intercepted a Mahindra load carrier bearing registration number JK02BU-4542 for checking. During checking, three bovines were found laden inside the vehicle which were tied in a cruel manner and were being transported illegally without any valid permission.

The bovine smugglers, identified as Shafi Mohd and Sadam Hussain, were arrested and the vehicle used for the illegal transportation of bovine seized. Case under relevant sections was registered against the accused.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu