Four stranded ITBP vehicles rescued in snow-bound Ladakh

Leh, April 2

Four ITBP vehicles stranded in the snow at 17,000 feet in Zursar were taken to safety by a team from Project Himank of the Border Roads Organisation in Ladakh on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said.

The Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) team of Project Himank carried out the rescue operation and averted a disaster, the public relations officer for Leh of the defence ministry’s Directorate of Public Relations said in a post on X.

“Responding to an ITBP distress call, the 755 BRTF Team - Project Himank Leh mobilised resources in extreme weather to rescue four stranded vehicles at 17,000 feet in Zursar, averting a disaster,” the Leh-based defence spokesperson said, sharing a few pictures of the rescue operation in the snow-bound area.

The official said it was not immediately known how many Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were travelling in the four vehicles.

In another post, the Leh-based public relations officer said 50 BRTF rescued a trucker stranded while crossing Chang La at 17,600 feet on Sunday-Monday night.

