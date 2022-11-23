Four terrorists, aides held in Bandipora

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 22

Security forces busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) module by arresting two terrorists and their two associates, including a woman, in Bandipora, the police said on Tuesday. Incriminating materials, a huge cache of arms and ammunition and material for preparing IEDs have been seized from them.

The police along with the Army’s 13 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF, during a cordon-and-search operation at Gundbal Nursery in Bandipora, arrested LeT militants Musaib Mir and Arafat Farooq Wagey of Hajin.

An AK-47 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, four AK series magazines, live rounds, RDX powder, batteries, detonators, IED mechanism circuit, remote control, loose wire and other items were seized.

Later, their two associates, identified as Imran Majeed Mir and Suraya Rashid Wani, were caught and two hand grenades along with other incriminating materials were seized from them. A preliminary investigation revealed that the busted militant module was being handled by an LeT commander from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the police said.

“The module was directed to carry out attacks on civilians and security forces to instil fear in the minds of people. They were also tasked with carrying out a powerful IED blast at any crowded public place to cause maximum civilian casualties,” the police added.

Meanwhile, DGP Dilbag Singh said foreign terrorists in minuscule numbers were active in J&K and they were being tracked down. “The number of active local militants has been brought to just two digits. A minuscule number of foreign militants is active,” Singh told reporters in Baramulla. The DGP said the handlers in Pakistan had been misleading the young boys by giving them weapons and targets. “We have been successful in busting the modules of over 100 hybrid militants across J&K,” he added.