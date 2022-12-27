Frame rehab policy for ‘shikara’ owners, Parl panel tells Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has suggested that the government should work out a rehabilitation policy for Kashmir’s houseboat or “shikara” owners who want to leave their traditional business and shift to alternative means of livelihood.

Specially designed houseboats on Dal Lake and other water bodies in Kashmir are popular among tourists.

“The committee recommends that a rehabilitation policy should be formulated for those houseboat owners who want to cease their houseboat business,” the panel said in a report, which was tabled during the recently concluded Parliament session.

It has also taken note of a proposal, which is under consideration of the government, for providing timber to houseboat owners at concessional rates for repair or re-construction of their houseboats. The demand of the houseboat owners or ‘shikarawalas’ has been addressed after the approval of the Administrative Council, which met on June 8 for providing to them timber (deodar) at concessional rates for the repair or reconstruction of their vessels, the government informed the panel.