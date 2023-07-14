Free DTH for areas along China border: Anurag

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 13

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has announced that the ministry will ensure supply of free Doordarshan dish TV (DTH) connection in far-flung areas in villages along the India-China border. He has also said that better mobile connectivity in remote villages will be ensured.

While interacting with villagers at Karzok in Ladakh, the minister assured that the government was committed to ensuring better all-round connectivity to these areas.

As part of reaching out to the people living in far-flung and border areas, the government plans to distribute 1.5 lakh free DTH connections in villages in border areas.

As part of the government’s Vibrant Villages Programme, the Union minister was on a three-day tour to Leh-Ladakh.

The minister discussed issues related to solar power, drinking water, housing, cycling track, artificial lake and tourism subsidy. Besides, issues like border security, development of roads, mobile towers, wildlife issues, inclusion in the Vibrant Villages Programme and settlement of nomads at one area were also discussed.

Thakur said the future initiatives would enhance the development of Changthang and surrounding villages.

At Chumur, he interacted with jawans and also spoke to the villagers about their issues, primarily around road connectivity, telecom among others.

