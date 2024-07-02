Fresh batch leaves for shrine

PTI

Jammu, July 1

A fresh batch of pilgrims left for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas from Jammu on Monday, officials said.

Over 28,000 pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the 3,880-metre high cave shrine till Sunday night. The fourth batch of 6,461 pilgrims left in 265 vehicles for the twin base camps of Baltal and Palagam at 3.15 am and were escorted by security vehicles, they said.

While 4,140 pilgrims took the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route for their yatra, 2,321 pilgrims took the shorter but steep 14-km Baltal route, they said.

With this, a total of 19,564 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the Valley since June 28 when Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir