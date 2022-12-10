Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

PTI

Srinagar, December 9

A few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Friday even as the minimum temperature rose and stayed above the freezing point at most places in the valley, officials said.

The famous tourist destination of Gulmarg in North Kashmir and Sonamarg in Central Kashmir received fresh snowfall. The officials said there were reports of fresh snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of the Valley and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature across the Valley, except in Gulmarg, stayed above the freezing point owing to cloud cover. Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature of 1° Celsius. The mercury in Pahalgam tourist spot in South Kashmir settled at a low of 0.7° Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded a low of 0.2° Celsius, while the mercury in Kokernag settled at a low of 1.1° Celsius.

Kupwara in North Kashmir registered a low of 1° Celsius. Gulmarg was the only weather station in the valley where the night temperature stayed below the freezing point at a low of minus 3° Celsius, the officials said.