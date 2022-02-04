Fresh snowfall in Kashmir valley

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall and light rain while the minimum temperature improved across the Valley due to precipitation.
Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded 6-inch snowfall.
The weather is expected to remain wet over the next 48 hours, according to MeT officials.
