Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

ANI

Baramulla, December 17

Gulmarg, a world-renowned tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, turned into a winter wonderland with a fresh spell of snowfall on Sunday.

One tourist expressed his delight at the beautiful view, saying, “The weather is good. We have been waiting for this view for so long.”

Gulmarg, which is one of the most incredible tourist destinations, is famous for its eye-catching view during the snowfall season as well as the season of lupine flowers, which usually begins in mid-June and lasts until the end of July. During the snowfall season, people showcase their creativity by making snow sculptures.

Apart from its breathtaking beauty, Gulmarg is also famous for its winter sports. In addition to being the most popular tourist destination, it is also a skiing destination. In February 2022, the world’s largest igloo cafe was opened in Gulmarg, grabbing the eyeballs of tourists. The place, which has a picturesque view, is also famous for St Mary’s Church, Maharaja Palace, Maharani temple, Gulmarg Gondola, etc.

