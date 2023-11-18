Friday prayers not allowed at Jamia Masjid amid concerns over security

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 17

For the sixth consecutive week, the UT administration prohibited Friday congregational prayers at the region’s largest mosque, Jamia Masjid, in Srinagar, amid security concerns.

The chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also the head of the Hurriyat Conference, has been placed under house arrest, according to Anjuman Auqaf, the mosque’s managing body.

Terming the administration’s decision as “incomprehensible and greatly disturbing,” Anjuman Auqaf criticised the continuous disallowance of Friday prayers and the house detention of Mirwaiz. “The grand mosque is being targeted under the pretext of the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel,” stated Anjuman in a press release.

“The continuous ban on Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, and undue restrictions on the activities of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslims of Kashmir and negate the claims of normalcy. The authorities should revise their decision and allow prayers at the grand mosque and let Umar Farooq Sahib carry out his religious duties as the Mirwaiz of Kashmir,” urged Anjuman Auqaf.

Since October 13, Friday prayers have not been allowed at Jamia mosque due to authorities’ concerns about potential protests in support of Palestine.

