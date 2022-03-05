Friday prayers resume after 7 months at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar

Congregational prayers were held at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar’s old city area on Friday for the first time in 31 weeks as Covid cases in J&K showed a rapid decline.
Hundreds assembled at the 14th century mosque in Nowhatta area in the morning for the weekly Friday prayers after over seven months, officials said.
The historic mosque had remained mostly closed for congregational Friday prayers since August 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic also forced its closure for a long time.
