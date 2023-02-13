Frozen lake marathon in Ladakh on February 20

PTI

Leh/Jammu, February 12

India’s first frozen lake marathon at Ladakh’s Pangong Tso, at a height of 13,862 feet, will be held on February 20 and the Army and the ITBP have been roped in to implement a proper action plan for the event, a senior government official said on Sunday.

The 21-kilometre marathon will start from Lukung and end at Maan village. Seventy-five athletes are participating, giving them an opportunity to make a bid for a Guinness world record for the world’s highest frozen lake marathon. It is being organised by the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh in collaboration with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh, the Tourism Department and the Leh administration.