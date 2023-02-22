Frozen Pangong marathon makes it to Guinness Book

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 21

The Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon has been officially registered in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s highest frozen lake half marathon, setting a new achievement for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Organised by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, in collaboration with the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh (ASFL) and the Tourism Department, the four-hour event started from Lukung and concluded in Maan village on Monday. Around 75 runners from across the world participated in the 21.9-km marathon.

Leh Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Suse said, “The first Pangong frozen lake half marathon is now officially registered in the Guinness Book of World Records.”

Suse said the marathon, organised as a part of the Vibrant Village Programme of the Central Government, aimed at promoting sustainable winter tourism in border villages to accelerate the pace of development. He added that the Pangong marathon was initiated also to share the ecologically sensitive concerns of Ladakh with a larger audience through the medium of sports.

Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh, lauded the effort of the organising team and expressed gratitude for the support of the Army, the ITBP, the BRO and others.

He added that the Pangong marathon aimed at developing the border villages in the region. He added that the LAHDC and the ASFL shared similar goals concerning the environment and the Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon showcased a sustainable and responsible marathon, promoting winter tourism, boosting the local homestays along with zero-waste concept to provide round-the-year stable livelihood in the rural border villages.

The winners of the marathon in the men’s category were Rigzen Gyurmeth, Muneeb and Arshad. In women’s category, Tsering Zangmo, Padma Rigzin and Chuskit Angmo were the winners. During the event, an ice hockey exhibition match was played between the teams of Lalok and Chushul. Various stalls highlighting the region’s specialty in cuisine were set up. Besides, handloom and handicraft products were also displayed.

