Fugitive on run arrested after 33 years

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 17

In a breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended a fugitive who had been evading arrest for the past 33 years.

The absconder was wanted in connection with a case registered under Section 382 of the Ranbir Penal Code (now IPC), and Sections 3/25 of the Arms Act.

“The Kishtwar police acted on a tip-off regarding the fugitive. Following this lead, the Senior Superintendent of Police constituted a special team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjad Khan to locate and apprehend the absconder. The team conducted a raid at a location and successfully apprehended the fugitive. He will now be produced before a court of law for trial in the case,” an official said.

He said the arrest was the result of a meticulously planned operation, highlighting the commitment of the police to bring long-standing absconders to justice and ensure the safety and security of the region.

