Functioning of service portals reviewed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 14

Revenue Secretary Piyush Singla today reviewed the functioning of online service portals ‘JK Revenue Plus and Jan Sugam’ here at the Civil Secretariat today.

The Revenue Department currently provides 33 citizen-based services online through these portals, including attestation of mutations, fards (land record), issuance of various certificates, including legal heir and income.

Singla outlined the importance of online services as they allow for transparent and hassle-free service delivery to the citizens. During the meeting, the secretary pressed for early completion of the SVAMITVA dashboard. He also called for expedited integration of digilocker with all the services being provided online.

Singla was apprised that all the services on both portals had been linked with auto appeal system, increasing accountability in disposal of online services.

The team from the NIC informed the secretary that the recently added services including alienation of land under 133H certificate, agriculturist certificate under Section 133-H of the Land Revenue Act and general caste certificate had been successfully onboarded.

