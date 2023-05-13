G20 delegates to act as brand ambassadors of J&K, says Tourism Secretary

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 12

In the run-up to the forthcoming third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, Tourism Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah kickstarted a range of captivating tourism-related activities aimed at showcasing the immense potential of J&K, here at Zabarwan Park on Friday.

“With over 150 foreign and national delegates participating, this event provides an unparalleled global platform for J&K to demonstrate its potential, with the delegates acting as ambassadors for our region,” he said.

The G20 event is set to propel J&K’s economy by leaps and bounds, benefiting sectors such as handicrafts, handloom, trade, travel and tourism, he added.

The Friday’s event began with the exciting launch of a hot air balloon. Besides, the Tourism Secretary inaugurated a cyclothon, the Zabarwan Trek, and a cleanliness drive. Shah emphasised the immense opportunities presented by the upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, stating that the event is an opportunity for all to promote J&K tourism on a global scale. “It has the potential to increase international and domestic tourist footfall,” he said. The third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

Meanwhile, amid terror threats emerging ahead of the crucial G20 meeting, Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar took a surprise round of the city during the night to check the preparedness of the police force and said night-and-day domination by security forces would be ensured to make the prestigious programme a grand success.