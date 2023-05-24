G20 delegates visit scenic places in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, May 24
Foreign delegates of G20 working group on tourism on Wednesday visited the scenic Royal Spring golf course and the Mughal gardens in J&K's Srinagar.
A cool cloudy morning greeted the foreign visitors when they visited the Royal Spring Golf Course.
Later they visited the scenic Nishat Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake, officials said.
"The delegates took pictures and went around the Mughal garden that overlooks Dal Lake.
"The delegates are also visiting the first all pedestrian Polo View market in the city later today," the officials said.
The G20 working group on tourism meeting ended here on Tuesday.
The delegates from 17-member countries attended the meeting while China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia stayed away.
