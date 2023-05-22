G20 tourism meet kicks off in Srinagar today, security tightened

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 21

Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and G Kishan Reddy along with Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will officially inaugurate the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, scheduled to be held in Srinagar over three days, amid a thick blanket of security on Monday.

Following the inaugural ceremony, there will be two important working sessions — one on “Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation” focussing on strategies to promote film tourism and another on “Eco tourism”. Time has also been allocated for bilateral meetings among delegates.

Additionally, during the stay of delegates in Kashmir, soft events have been planned for them. “For example, one of the side events is dedicated to films. Some of the popular stars from the industry may also attend it. Similarly, there is another event dedicated to highlight various facets and beauty of Kashmir. A cultural programme has also been scheduled,” an official stated. Jitendra Singh, in a statement, said: “The very fact that the G20 meeting is being held in Srinagar is in itself an indication of the change that has happened over the past nine years.”

The minister said it was going to be a full-fledged, wholesome G20 meeting, like at any other location. “This is also an indication of the fact that Jammu and Kashmir as a whole and especially Kashmir Valley, which was till a few years ago believed to be kind of a nerve centre of terrorism and militancy, is now in the same mainstream line of activity as any other city in the country,” he said.

The minister emphasised the event in Srinagar had been planned professionally, just like any other G20 event.

He said till a few years ago, it was a taboo to visit J&K and such kinds of events had virtually come to a halt since 1990. “But what we see now is that of all the G20 meetings held all over the country, the maximum excitement is about the meeting in Srinagar. The very fact that the location itself is Srinagar is adding extra enthusiasm,” he added.

‘Historic’ chance to showcase heritage